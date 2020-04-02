34 counties to receive nearly $4.3 million through Secure Rural Schools Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced nearly $4.3 million will be distributed to Mississippi counties through the U.S. Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Program.

34 counties in which national forests are situated will be able to use the funding for the benefit of public schools and roads.

“The Secure Rural Schools revenue-sharing payments can give some Mississippi counties with national forests some certainty in these unsettled times. They will give these communities additional resources to put toward schools and public works,” said Hyde-Smith.

The $4,298,082 SRS distribution to Mississippi is based on 1,191,292 acres of national forests in the state, with the average payment per acre rated at $3.81.

Perry County receives the largest distribution with $548,816, followed by $507,930 for Franklin County and $410,551 for Scott County. A review of FY2019 SRS payments to Mississippi is available here.