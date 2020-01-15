34-year-old man convicted in child exploitation case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation after he was arrested during a statewide operation led by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division.

Samuel Blake Cascio of Petal will serve five years in prison and will serve another five years under supervision when he is released. Cascio must also pay a $1,000 fine to the Office of the Attorney General Victims Compensation Fun, and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Department of Human Services Children’s Trust Fund.

Cascio must also register as a sex offender and forfeit his rights to assets obtained during the investigation.

“I want to thank the men and women of our Cyber Crime Division and our partners at the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for all of their hard work during this operation,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I will continue to do everything in my power to bring those like Mr. Cascio, who exploit children, to justice.”