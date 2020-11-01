340 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 340 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,500 with 3,348 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 31. Two deaths occurred between October 31 in the counties below.

County Total Yalobusha 2

12 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 21 and October 26, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Copiah 1 Desoto 1 Grenada 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 2 Itawamba 1 Jasper 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Oktibbeha 1 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

