340 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 340 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,500 with 3,348 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 31. Two deaths occurred between October 31 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Yalobusha2

12 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 21 and October 26, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Desoto1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Harrison2
Itawamba1
Jasper1
Marion1
Marshall1
Oktibbeha1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams112245
Alcorn113012
Amite43613
Attala81927
Benton37611
Bolivar207279
Calhoun64113
Carroll53112
Chickasaw88029
Choctaw2176
Claiborne54516
Clarke79153
Clay72322
Coahoma128637
Copiah141238
Covington100929
De Soto755281
Forrest316680
Franklin2583
George103720
Greene48818
Grenada124541
Hancock89830
Harrison562589
Hinds8193180
Holmes115660
Humphreys46917
Issaquena1074
Itawamba120729
Jackson495291
Jasper70818
Jefferson28710
Jefferson Davis42813
Jones302284
Kemper33615
Lafayette260743
Lamar238740
Lauderdale2658135
Lawrence57114
Leake118142
Lee374383
Leflore176788
Lincoln148361
Lowndes184762
Madison391494
Marion97945
Marshall154832
Monroe157774
Montgomery57523
Neshoba1901111
Newton88728
Noxubee60617
Oktibbeha208757
Panola174241
Pearl River120260
Perry54223
Pike142356
Pontotoc155220
Prentiss111820
Quitman4256
Rankin418786
Scott129929
Sharkey29315
Simpson126050
Smith61516
Stone51014
Sunflower168151
Tallahatchie87026
Tate126839
Tippah97525
Tishomingo84541
Tunica54117
Union127825
Walthall65027
Warren158356
Washington2689100
Wayne104022
Webster38413
Wilkinson34621
Winston88522
Yalobusha57818
Yazoo127735
Total120,5003,348

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories