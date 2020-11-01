340 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 340 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,500 with 3,348 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 31. Two deaths occurred between October 31 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Yalobusha
|2
12 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 21 and October 26, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Itawamba
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
