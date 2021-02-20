350 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 350 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 19 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,242 with 6,553 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Four deaths occurred between February 16 and February 19 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Lee
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Sunflower
|1
Fifteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 15 and February 13, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Calhoun
|1
|Covington
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Lamar
|2
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Madison
|1
|Panola
|1
|Smith
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2316
|74
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2894
|60
|130
|20
|Amite
|1099
|32
|54
|7
|Attala
|2056
|69
|174
|36
|Benton
|923
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4550
|120
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1551
|27
|36
|4
|Carroll
|1169
|23
|51
|9
|Chickasaw
|2001
|50
|58
|15
|Choctaw
|693
|16
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|973
|29
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1670
|70
|123
|30
|Clay
|1768
|48
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2722
|65
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2727
|57
|81
|11
|Covington
|2452
|77
|136
|39
|De Soto
|19389
|226
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6989
|135
|225
|50
|Franklin
|750
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2293
|45
|59
|7
|Greene
|1259
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2439
|75
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3363
|73
|68
|14
|Harrison
|16315
|269
|482
|65
|Hinds
|18528
|382
|805
|128
|Holmes
|1803
|69
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|909
|26
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|167
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2879
|71
|134
|23
|Jackson
|12353
|216
|233
|33
|Jasper
|2099
|42
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|607
|27
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|993
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7790
|142
|218
|41
|Kemper
|888
|22
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5679
|113
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5762
|79
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6725
|224
|441
|99
|Lawrence
|1180
|20
|27
|2
|Leake
|2505
|70
|88
|15
|Lee
|9618
|160
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3333
|117
|237
|52
|Lincoln
|3416
|99
|183
|38
|Lowndes
|5963
|137
|256
|62
|Madison
|9336
|190
|365
|69
|Marion
|2493
|78
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3953
|92
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3963
|125
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1201
|37
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3734
|165
|202
|58
|Newton
|2207
|51
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1220
|29
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4374
|90
|221
|36
|Panola
|4232
|92
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|4036
|127
|186
|34
|Perry
|1176
|33
|21
|7
|Pike
|2963
|91
|127
|34
|Pontotoc
|4051
|66
|86
|10
|Prentiss
|2670
|58
|99
|15
|Quitman
|766
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|12478
|258
|390
|61
|Scott
|2900
|66
|115
|17
|Sharkey
|488
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2647
|78
|158
|20
|Smith
|1498
|30
|65
|8
|Stone
|1702
|29
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3150
|85
|121
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1687
|39
|50
|7
|Tate
|2977
|72
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2740
|64
|120
|13
|Tishomingo
|2100
|65
|102
|27
|Tunica
|971
|23
|18
|2
|Union
|3901
|72
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1230
|40
|69
|13
|Warren
|4083
|113
|169
|37
|Washington
|5122
|128
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2497
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1081
|29
|61
|11
|Wilkinson
|619
|26
|25
|5
|Winston
|2197
|74
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1417
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2824
|62
|139
|18
|Total
|290,242
|6,553
|10,364
|1,937
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.