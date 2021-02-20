350 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 350 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,242 with 6,553 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Four deaths occurred between February 16 and February 19 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Lee1
Pearl River1
Sunflower1

Fifteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 15 and February 13, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Calhoun1
Covington1
Greene1
Harrison2
Hinds2
Jackson1
Lamar2
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Madison1
Panola1
Smith1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2316747215
Alcorn28946013020
Amite109932547
Attala20566917436
Benton923244510
Bolivar455012023231
Calhoun155127364
Carroll116923519
Chickasaw2001505815
Choctaw6931610
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16707012330
Clay176848385
Coahoma27226512911
Copiah2727578111
Covington24527713639
De Soto1938922611324
Forrest698913522550
Franklin75019394
George229345597
Greene125933526
Grenada24397515532
Hancock3363736814
Harrison1631526948265
Hinds18528382805128
Holmes18036910420
Humphreys90926348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28797113423
Jackson1235321623333
Jasper209942432
Jefferson60727407
Jefferson Davis9933181
Jones779014221841
Kemper88822449
Lafayette567911318755
Lamar5762795313
Lauderdale672522444199
Lawrence118020272
Leake2505708815
Lee961816022241
Leflore333311723752
Lincoln34169918338
Lowndes596313725662
Madison933619036569
Marion24937815824
Marshall3953926415
Monroe396312519055
Montgomery120137549
Neshoba373416520258
Newton2207518715
Noxubee122029356
Oktibbeha43749022136
Panola42329210213
Pearl River403612718634
Perry117633217
Pike29639112734
Pontotoc4051668610
Prentiss2670589915
Quitman7661400
Rankin1247825839061
Scott29006611517
Sharkey48817438
Simpson26477815820
Smith149830658
Stone1702298414
Sunflower31508512120
Tallahatchie168739507
Tate2977728019
Tippah27406412013
Tishomingo21006510227
Tunica97123182
Union39017213123
Walthall1230406913
Warren408311316937
Washington512212819139
Wayne2497406911
Webster1081296111
Wilkinson61926255
Winston21977413039
Yalobusha1417368222
Yazoo28246213918
Total290,2426,55310,3641,937

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

