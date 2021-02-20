350 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 350 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,242 with 6,553 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Four deaths occurred between February 16 and February 19 in the counties below.

County Total Bolivar 1 Lee 1 Pearl River 1 Sunflower 1

Fifteen COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 15 and February 13, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Calhoun 1 Covington 1 Greene 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Lamar 2 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Madison 1 Panola 1 Smith 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2316 74 72 15 Alcorn 2894 60 130 20 Amite 1099 32 54 7 Attala 2056 69 174 36 Benton 923 24 45 10 Bolivar 4550 120 232 31 Calhoun 1551 27 36 4 Carroll 1169 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2001 50 58 15 Choctaw 693 16 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1670 70 123 30 Clay 1768 48 38 5 Coahoma 2722 65 129 11 Copiah 2727 57 81 11 Covington 2452 77 136 39 De Soto 19389 226 113 24 Forrest 6989 135 225 50 Franklin 750 19 39 4 George 2293 45 59 7 Greene 1259 33 52 6 Grenada 2439 75 155 32 Hancock 3363 73 68 14 Harrison 16315 269 482 65 Hinds 18528 382 805 128 Holmes 1803 69 104 20 Humphreys 909 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2879 71 134 23 Jackson 12353 216 233 33 Jasper 2099 42 43 2 Jefferson 607 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 993 31 8 1 Jones 7790 142 218 41 Kemper 888 22 44 9 Lafayette 5679 113 187 55 Lamar 5762 79 53 13 Lauderdale 6725 224 441 99 Lawrence 1180 20 27 2 Leake 2505 70 88 15 Lee 9618 160 222 41 Leflore 3333 117 237 52 Lincoln 3416 99 183 38 Lowndes 5963 137 256 62 Madison 9336 190 365 69 Marion 2493 78 158 24 Marshall 3953 92 64 15 Monroe 3963 125 190 55 Montgomery 1201 37 54 9 Neshoba 3734 165 202 58 Newton 2207 51 87 15 Noxubee 1220 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4374 90 221 36 Panola 4232 92 102 13 Pearl River 4036 127 186 34 Perry 1176 33 21 7 Pike 2963 91 127 34 Pontotoc 4051 66 86 10 Prentiss 2670 58 99 15 Quitman 766 14 0 0 Rankin 12478 258 390 61 Scott 2900 66 115 17 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2647 78 158 20 Smith 1498 30 65 8 Stone 1702 29 84 14 Sunflower 3150 85 121 20 Tallahatchie 1687 39 50 7 Tate 2977 72 80 19 Tippah 2740 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2100 65 102 27 Tunica 971 23 18 2 Union 3901 72 131 23 Walthall 1230 40 69 13 Warren 4083 113 169 37 Washington 5122 128 191 39 Wayne 2497 40 69 11 Webster 1081 29 61 11 Wilkinson 619 26 25 5 Winston 2197 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1417 36 82 22 Yazoo 2824 62 139 18 Total 290,242 6,553 10,364 1,937

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.