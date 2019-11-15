350 renovation projects are coming to Jackson public school campuses

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – At Northwest Jackson Middle School the public had a chance to meet with members of the Jackson Public School board for updates on school renovation projects.

Scheduled to be done in three phases, we recap where the board is on addressing serious infrastructure needs at Jackson schools.

In total 350 projects need to be done under this bond plan which 86% of Jackson voters said yes to, pumping $65 million to upgrade Jackson public school facilities.

From parents to former educators, many came to Northwest Jackson Middle voicing concerns on school buildings they want the superintendent’s office to address.

“I’m glad that they will fix that walkway in front of Murrah because it’s scary,” retired teacher Cheryl Smith told us. “There are a lot of loose stones, loose pavers out there in front. If you don’t step on the right one they pop right out of the ground.”

In the first phase of the bond seven high schools, two middle and four elementary schools will receive construction activities to bring them in compliance with state department of education standards.

“The smaller projects include up to $50,000 or doesn’t exceed that,” Don McCrakin of JPS explained. “So those are the ones we knocked out very quickly. Pretty much in your larger package, we’ll be right at $500,000 up to $7.7 Million.”

Those improvements center around exterior renovations and new doors, upgrading bathrooms, expanding and resurfacing parking lots, better exterior lighting, and up to date heating and cooling systems.

“If a kid comes to school and they’re cold they can’t do anything,” retired teacher Wade Brown said. “If it’s hot they can’t do anything their mind is not focused. So if they’re in a good environment and everything is there for them, they can do a better job.”

Narrowing it down to eight Jackson based architect and engineering teams to complete phase one, JPS hopes to have those completed by July of 2020.

To find out if your school or academic building in need of repairs or upgrades in the whole bond you can find the link to the list and the full schedule of renovations by clicking here.