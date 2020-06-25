$360K awarded to Mississippi Center for Justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Thursday the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $360,000 through the Fair Housing Initiatives Program to Mississippi Center for Justice.
Mississippi Center for Justice will use their grant for a project which includes community-based fair housing trainings; intake and interview processes to support investigations of allegations of Fair Housing Act violations; a systemic and complaint-based testing program; and a staff of experienced attorneys to conduct investigations and initiate enforcement actions.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1,092 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi
- Texas puts reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
- ‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
- Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus relief payments to dead people
- Densest Saharan dust in decades bringing hazy and colorful skies to Gulf coast states