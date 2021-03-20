361 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 361 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,677 with 6,955 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2403797815
Alcorn29466313020
Amite116737559
Attala21207217536
Benton955244610
Bolivar471312523231
Calhoun161529365
Carroll1203255110
Chickasaw2030556015
Choctaw7181610
Claiborne100430459
Clarke17307512331
Clay180954385
Coahoma28677312911
Copiah2846608111
Covington25248013639
De Soto2021924511324
Forrest745414222651
Franklin79522404
George235545597
Greene129133526
Grenada25218015532
Hancock3614836914
Harrison1721629848568
Hinds19465400805131
Holmes18387110420
Humphreys93829348
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29307613423
Jackson1293823624035
Jasper218047432
Jefferson63727417
Jefferson Davis10393281
Jones819115421941
Kemper93725449
Lafayette586911418755
Lamar6013845413
Lauderdale6977232443100
Lawrence123722272
Leake2578728815
Lee978616722241
Leflore343912323652
Lincoln380210519439
Lowndes621014325763
Madison971020636869
Marion26317815824
Marshall4189996415
Monroe403413019055
Montgomery124940549
Neshoba392817320359
Newton2394548715
Noxubee124331356
Oktibbeha44939722236
Panola440210010414
Pearl River432813318836
Perry124038218
Pike311210113435
Pontotoc4140728612
Prentiss2732589915
Quitman7841600
Rankin1310427139261
Scott30327111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28268315720
Smith156434668
Stone1760308414
Sunflower32478812120
Tallahatchie173539507
Tate3160788019
Tippah28246811913
Tishomingo21616710227
Tunica101425182
Union39977413123
Walthall1281426913
Warren420611717037
Washington525713219139
Wayne2600416911
Webster1130326112
Wilkinson63527255
Winston22408013039
Yalobusha1525368222
Yazoo29916714018
Total302,6776,95510,4231,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

