361 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 361 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,677 with 6,955 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2403 79 78 15 Alcorn 2946 63 130 20 Amite 1167 37 55 9 Attala 2120 72 175 36 Benton 955 24 46 10 Bolivar 4713 125 232 31 Calhoun 1615 29 36 5 Carroll 1203 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2030 55 60 15 Choctaw 718 16 1 0 Claiborne 1004 30 45 9 Clarke 1730 75 123 31 Clay 1809 54 38 5 Coahoma 2867 73 129 11 Copiah 2846 60 81 11 Covington 2524 80 136 39 De Soto 20219 245 113 24 Forrest 7454 142 226 51 Franklin 795 22 40 4 George 2355 45 59 7 Greene 1291 33 52 6 Grenada 2521 80 155 32 Hancock 3614 83 69 14 Harrison 17216 298 485 68 Hinds 19465 400 805 131 Holmes 1838 71 104 20 Humphreys 938 29 34 8 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2930 76 134 23 Jackson 12938 236 240 35 Jasper 2180 47 43 2 Jefferson 637 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1039 32 8 1 Jones 8191 154 219 41 Kemper 937 25 44 9 Lafayette 5869 114 187 55 Lamar 6013 84 54 13 Lauderdale 6977 232 443 100 Lawrence 1237 22 27 2 Leake 2578 72 88 15 Lee 9786 167 222 41 Leflore 3439 123 236 52 Lincoln 3802 105 194 39 Lowndes 6210 143 257 63 Madison 9710 206 368 69 Marion 2631 78 158 24 Marshall 4189 99 64 15 Monroe 4034 130 190 55 Montgomery 1249 40 54 9 Neshoba 3928 173 203 59 Newton 2394 54 87 15 Noxubee 1243 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4493 97 222 36 Panola 4402 100 104 14 Pearl River 4328 133 188 36 Perry 1240 38 21 8 Pike 3112 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4140 72 86 12 Prentiss 2732 58 99 15 Quitman 784 16 0 0 Rankin 13104 271 392 61 Scott 3032 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2826 83 157 20 Smith 1564 34 66 8 Stone 1760 30 84 14 Sunflower 3247 88 121 20 Tallahatchie 1735 39 50 7 Tate 3160 78 80 19 Tippah 2824 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2161 67 102 27 Tunica 1014 25 18 2 Union 3997 74 131 23 Walthall 1281 42 69 13 Warren 4206 117 170 37 Washington 5257 132 191 39 Wayne 2600 41 69 11 Webster 1130 32 61 12 Wilkinson 635 27 25 5 Winston 2240 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1525 36 82 22 Yazoo 2991 67 140 18 Total 302,677 6,955 10,423 1,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).