361 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,892 total cases with 1,039 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 361 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 4 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,892 with 1,039 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. June 27:
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|248
|18
|43
|10
|Adams
|252
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|53
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|80
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|346
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|247
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|110
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|146
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|235
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|71
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|212
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|196
|22
|19
|9
|Clay
|235
|7
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|178
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|538
|13
|29
|3
|Covington
|268
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1224
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|777
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|34
|2
|3
|1
|George
|65
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|83
|7
|31
|5
|Grenada
|296
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|116
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|642
|7
|19
|2
|Hinds
|1957
|36
|103
|14
|Holmes
|507
|39
|98
|19
|Humphreys
|111
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|115
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|475
|16
|44
|5
|Jasper
|234
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|80
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|101
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1027
|48
|144
|31
|Kemper
|171
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|323
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|384
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|869
|78
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|146
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|533
|17
|3
|0
|Lee
|452
|15
|61
|9
|Leflore
|454
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|422
|33
|111
|25
|Lowndes
|431
|11
|19
|6
|Madison
|1145
|32
|124
|16
|Marion
|228
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|185
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|340
|29
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|111
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|933
|64
|78
|25
|Newton
|329
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|234
|7
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|466
|23
|111
|17
|Panola
|240
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|236
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|56
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|334
|11
|24
|6
|Pontotoc
|202
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|91
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|63
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|773
|12
|26
|0
|Scott
|726
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|198
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|204
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|48
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|238
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|93
|2
|2
|1
|Tate
|234
|6
|17
|4
|Tippah
|116
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|60
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|82
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|161
|8
|20
|7
|Walthall
|166
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|398
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|419
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|499
|10
|17
|1
|Webster
|122
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|89
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|230
|4
|25
|1
|Yalobusha
|148
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|445
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|25,892
|1,039
|2,547
|511
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Freedom Democrat Emma Sanders passes away at 91
- 361 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,892 total cases with 1,039 deaths
- NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
- Panama City woman survives COVID-19 after six-week coma
- Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as death toll nears 500,000