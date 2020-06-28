361 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,892 total cases with 1,039 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 361 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 4 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,892 with 1,039 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. June 27:

Lowndes 1 Monroe 1 Oktibbeha 1 Tallahatchie 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 248 18 43 10 Adams 252 18 44 10 Alcorn 53 1 1 0 Amite 80 2 12 2 Attala 346 23 89 19 Benton 25 0 1 0 Bolivar 247 13 28 4 Calhoun 110 4 23 4 Carroll 146 11 45 9 Chickasaw 235 18 36 11 Choctaw 71 4 0 0 Claiborne 212 10 43 8 Clarke 196 22 19 9 Clay 235 7 0 0 Coahoma 178 6 0 0 Copiah 538 13 29 3 Covington 268 5 1 0 Desoto 1224 15 18 4 Forrest 777 42 95 29 Franklin 34 2 3 1 George 65 3 1 0 Greene 83 7 31 5 Grenada 296 5 21 2 Hancock 116 13 8 4 Harrison 642 7 19 2 Hinds 1957 36 103 14 Holmes 507 39 98 19 Humphreys 111 9 18 6 Issaquena 6 1 0 0 Itawamba 115 8 34 7 Jackson 475 16 44 5 Jasper 234 6 0 0 Jefferson 80 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 101 4 3 1 Jones 1027 48 144 31 Kemper 171 13 37 9 Lafayette 323 4 42 1 Lamar 384 7 3 2 Lauderdale 869 78 201 51 Lawrence 146 1 0 0 Leake 533 17 3 0 Lee 452 15 61 9 Leflore 454 48 168 33 Lincoln 422 33 111 25 Lowndes 431 11 19 6 Madison 1145 32 124 16 Marion 228 11 15 2 Marshall 185 3 4 0 Monroe 340 29 94 24 Montgomery 111 2 0 0 Neshoba 933 64 78 25 Newton 329 8 4 0 Noxubee 234 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 466 23 111 17 Panola 240 6 2 1 Pearl River 236 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 334 11 24 6 Pontotoc 202 3 3 1 Prentiss 91 3 24 3 Quitman 63 0 0 0 Rankin 773 12 26 0 Scott 726 14 13 2 Sharkey 23 0 0 0 Simpson 198 3 2 0 Smith 204 11 52 8 Stone 48 1 0 0 Sunflower 238 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 93 2 2 1 Tate 234 6 17 4 Tippah 116 11 0 0 Tishomingo 60 1 2 0 Tunica 82 3 12 2 Union 161 8 20 7 Walthall 166 3 0 0 Warren 398 17 39 9 Washington 419 9 7 1 Wayne 499 10 17 1 Webster 122 10 52 9 Wilkinson 89 9 5 2 Winston 230 4 25 1 Yalobusha 148 7 35 7 Yazoo 445 6 19 2 Total 25,892 1,039 2,547 511

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

