Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

361 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,892 total cases with 1,039 deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 361 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 4 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,892 with 1,039 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. June 27:

Lowndes1
Monroe1
Oktibbeha1
Tallahatchie1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams248184310
Adams252184410
Alcorn53110
Amite802122
Attala346238919
Benton25010
Bolivar24713284
Calhoun1104234
Carroll14611459
Chickasaw235183611
Choctaw71400
Claiborne21210438
Clarke19622199
Clay235700
Coahoma178600
Copiah53813293
Covington268510
Desoto122415184
Forrest777429529
Franklin34231
George65310
Greene837315
Grenada2965212
Hancock1161384
Harrison6427192
Hinds19573610314
Holmes507399819
Humphreys1119186
Issaquena6100
Itawamba1158347
Jackson47516445
Jasper234600
Jefferson80310
Jefferson Davis101431
Jones10274814431
Kemper17113379
Lafayette3234421
Lamar384732
Lauderdale8697820151
Lawrence146100
Leake5331730
Lee45215619
Leflore4544816833
Lincoln4223311125
Lowndes43111196
Madison11453212416
Marion22811152
Marshall185340
Monroe340299424
Montgomery111200
Neshoba933647825
Newton329840
Noxubee2347153
Oktibbeha4662311117
Panola240621
Pearl River236324712
Perry56400
Pike33411246
Pontotoc202331
Prentiss913243
Quitman63000
Rankin77312260
Scott72614132
Sharkey23000
Simpson198320
Smith20411528
Stone48100
Sunflower238600
Tallahatchie93221
Tate2346174
Tippah1161100
Tishomingo60120
Tunica823122
Union1618207
Walthall166300
Warren39817399
Washington419971
Wayne49910171
Webster12210529
Wilkinson89952
Winston2304251
Yalobusha1487357
Yazoo4456192
Total25,8921,0392,547511

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories