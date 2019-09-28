36th Annual Wells Fest brings in top local performers

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- With a promise to live up to its legacy as “Jackson’s Original Music Festival,” the 36th Annual Wells Fest gave those in attendance a non-stop musical talent from local performers starting at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“This year’s WellsFest is one of the most musically diverse and eclectic ever,” said Raphael Semmes, music coordinator for the festival. “From Latin rhythms to stone-cold blues and bluegrass to rock and roll, there will surely be music to suit your taste and perhaps expand your musical palate.

WellsFest is considered one of Mississippi’s most family-friendly events. Alcohol and drug free, the outdoor festival has no admission charge or parking fee and includes: a 5K run and walk and one-mile fun run at 8 a.m, a pet parade at 9:30 a.m., children’s activities, non-stop music from some of the best bands in Mississippi, food, a plant sale and a silent auction.

“The lineup includes both familiar and brand new faces and voices who have donated their talent and energy to support this year’s beneficiary – Extra Table and its mission to feed the hungry.”

The event was held at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park at 1200 Lakeland Drive next to Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson.