374 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 18,483 total cases with 868 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 374 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 21 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state total number of cases to 18,483 with 868 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Clay
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Leake
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Webster
|1
|Winston
|1
* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 26 and June 1 were identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following county:
|Holmes
|1
|Lee
|2
|Simpson
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|222
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|67
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|323
|22
|89
|18
|Benton
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|180
|11
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|75
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|123
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|158
|15
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|62
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|131
|7
|42
|6
|Clarke
|164
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|145
|5
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|141
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|366
|5
|1
|0
|Covington
|200
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|664
|11
|18
|4
|Forrest
|667
|41
|93
|29
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|32
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|45
|2
|17
|0
|Grenada
|138
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|94
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|311
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1206
|26
|86
|13
|Holmes
|460
|32
|96
|16
|Humphreys
|78
|8
|17
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|96
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|339
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|189
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|50
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|812
|36
|113
|21
|Kemper
|166
|11
|37
|8
|Lafayette
|161
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|278
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|795
|74
|179
|45
|Lawrence
|113
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|472
|14
|2
|0
|Lee
|261
|11
|36
|4
|Leflore
|330
|44
|127
|30
|Lincoln
|314
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|290
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|843
|30
|100
|16
|Marion
|132
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|98
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|290
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|88
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|821
|49
|68
|22
|Newton
|313
|6
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|209
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|327
|17
|96
|14
|Panola
|110
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|221
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|52
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|213
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|64
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|63
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|505
|10
|3
|0
|Scott
|682
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|117
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|173
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|109
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|118
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|90
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|43
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|61
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|93
|7
|19
|6
|Walthall
|85
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|232
|12
|38
|8
|Washington
|222
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|346
|5
|1
|0
|Webster
|99
|8
|43
|7
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|139
|2
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|128
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|329
|6
|18
|2
|Total
|18,483
|868
|2,137
|447