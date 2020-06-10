Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

374 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 18,483 total cases with 868 deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 374 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 21 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 18,483 with 868 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Clay1
Copiah1
Forrest1
Jefferson1
Lauderdale3
Leake2
Leflore1
Madison1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Oktibbeha1
Webster1
Winston1

4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 26 and June 1 were identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following county:

Holmes1
Lee2
Simpson1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams222174310
Alcorn26100
Amite672122
Attala323228918
Benton17010
Bolivar18011194
Calhoun754234
Carroll12311459
Chickasaw158153510
Choctaw62200
Claiborne1317426
Clarke16421179
Clay145500
Coahoma141400
Copiah366510
Covington200210
Desoto66411184
Forrest667419329
Franklin29231
George32210
Greene452170
Grenada1384172
Hancock941293
Harrison311732
Hinds1206268613
Holmes460329616
Humphreys788176
Issaquena0000
Itawamba968337
Jackson33916385
Jasper189400
Jefferson50200
Jefferson Davis84331
Jones8123611321
Kemper16611378
Lafayette1614401
Lamar278532
Lauderdale7957417945
Lawrence113100
Leake4721420
Lee26111364
Leflore3304412730
Lincoln314329225
Lowndes2909195
Madison8433010016
Marion1329152
Marshall98310
Monroe290259322
Montgomery88100
Neshoba821496822
Newton313640
Noxubee2096153
Oktibbeha327179614
Panola110300
Pearl River221314511
Perry52300
Pike21311156
Pontotoc64331
Prentiss633213
Quitman34000
Rankin5051030
Scott68212132
Sharkey7000
Simpson117120
Smith17311528
Stone33000
Sunflower109400
Tallahatchie35100
Tate118120
Tippah901100
Tishomingo43010
Tunica613122
Union937196
Walthall85000
Warren23212388
Washington222871
Wayne346510
Webster998437
Wilkinson85952
Winston139200
Yalobusha1287357
Yazoo3296182
Total18,4838682,137447

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories