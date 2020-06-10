374 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 18,483 total cases with 868 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 374 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 21 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 18,483 with 868 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Clay 1 Copiah 1 Forrest 1 Jefferson 1 Lauderdale 3 Leake 2 Leflore 1 Madison 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Oktibbeha 1 Webster 1 Winston 1

* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 26 and June 1 were identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following county:

Holmes 1 Lee 2 Simpson 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.