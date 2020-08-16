Coronavirus Information

381 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 72,136 with 2,084 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 15.

CountyTotal
Jones1
Lamar1
Rankin1

1 confirmed COVID-19 related death occurred on August 7, identified from a death certificate report. The additional death was reported in the following county:

CountyTotal
Lincoln1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams66828
Alcorn4575
Amite2486
Attala55125
Benton1661
Bolivar122140
Calhoun4339
Carroll26711
Chickasaw51319
Choctaw1414
Claiborne41414
Clarke36928
Clay41714
Coahoma81713
Copiah98530
Covington66416
De Soto391134
Forrest191457
Franklin1522
George6389
Greene27613
Grenada86927
Hancock42515
Harrison278837
Hinds5902128
Holmes95150
Humphreys31212
Issaquena282
Itawamba42410
Jackson246247
Jasper42911
Jefferson1988
Jefferson Davis2546
Jones198765
Kemper25014
Lafayette106521
Lamar129120
Lauderdale149398
Lawrence3428
Leake81127
Lee172443
Leflore99070
Lincoln87645
Lowndes114042
Madison255674
Marion70821
Marshall76810
Monroe87355
Montgomery36610
Neshoba132896
Newton58712
Noxubee48412
Oktibbeha117841
Panola114018
Pearl River60141
Perry2608
Pike98238
Pontotoc8889
Prentiss49711
Quitman2781
Rankin242942
Scott103221
Sharkey2187
Simpson85836
Smith42113
Stone2556
Sunflower111529
Tallahatchie56811
Tate77330
Tippah43814
Tishomingo46912
Tunica3818
Union76319
Walthall52522
Warren117937
Washington181746
Wayne80921
Webster25713
Wilkinson23414
Winston65218
Yalobusha32610
Yazoo89014
Total72,1362,084

