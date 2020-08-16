381 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 72,136 with 2,084 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 15.

County Total Jones 1 Lamar 1 Rankin 1

* 1 confirmed COVID-19 related death occurred on August 7, identified from a death certificate report. The additional death was reported in the following county:

County Total Lincoln 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

