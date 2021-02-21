390 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 390 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,632 with 6,553 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams231974
Alcorn289560
Amite110232
Attala205669
Benton92324
Bolivar4564120
Calhoun155127
Carroll116923
Chickasaw200150
Choctaw69316
Claiborne97329
Clarke167370
Clay176948
Coahoma272265
Copiah272557
Covington245977
De Soto19415226
Forrest7040135
Franklin75019
George229345
Greene126133
Grenada244075
Hancock336673
Harrison16347269
Hinds18532382
Holmes180369
Humphreys91126
Issaquena1676
Itawamba288471
Jackson12372216
Jasper209942
Jefferson60727
Jefferson Davis99731
Jones7814142
Kemper89122
Lafayette5675113
Lamar577679
Lauderdale6726224
Lawrence117920
Leake250570
Lee9620160
Leflore3336117
Lincoln342399
Lowndes5961137
Madison9340190
Marion249378
Marshall395292
Monroe3966125
Montgomery120137
Neshoba3740165
Newton221851
Noxubee122229
Oktibbeha437790
Panola423392
Pearl River4051127
Perry119533
Pike297191
Pontotoc405666
Prentiss267058
Quitman76614
Rankin12483258
Scott291166
Sharkey48817
Simpson267478
Smith151030
Stone170429
Sunflower315585
Tallahatchie168739
Tate298172
Tippah274364
Tishomingo210265
Tunica97523
Union390472
Walthall123040
Warren4087113
Washington5123128
Wayne249940
Webster108529
Wilkinson62126
Winston219774
Yalobusha141636
Yazoo282262
Total290,6326,553

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

