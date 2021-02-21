390 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 390 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 290,632 with 6,553 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

