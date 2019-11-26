3rd suspect charged in disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

Authorities say the third man charged in the disappearance of a UFC fighter’s stepdaughter is believed to have disposed of evidence and helped the initial suspect flee the area.

FILE – This undated file photo released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard. Auburn police have arrested a second man in the disappearance of Blanchard. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press by email Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Fisher was arrested Friday and booked Saturday into the Lee County Jail, Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News and WRBL-TV. Blanchard, whose stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham, was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn. (Auburn Police Division via AP, File)

Citing investigator testimony and an arrest affidavit, news outlets report David Johnson Jr. is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.

Yazeed and another man are charged with first-degree kidnapping. Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with hindering prosecution. He has posted bail and been released.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her car was found days later in Montgomery. Authorities have said human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

