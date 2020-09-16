4 arrested after social media post shows child smoking marijuana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested four suspects after a social media post showed a small child smoking marijuana that was given to him by an adult. Pike County deputies, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks started their investigation on September 14.

According to investigators, Anna Waldron, William Albright, and Kalie Green allowed a three-year-old child to smoke marijuana on more than one occasion.

Anna Waldron

Kalie Green

William Albright

Waldron, the mother of the child, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Albright was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of a game animal in captivity. Green was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Samantha Dykes was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Authorities said Child Protective Services was notified and took custody of the child.

