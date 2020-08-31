4 arrested for stealing water from City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested four suspects in an ongoing water theft investigation.

The following individuals have been charged with grand larceny related to the theft of water from the City of Jackson:

Margaret Dixon – 40

Sharon Warden – 52

David Clark Jr. – 40

Octavia Shelby – 45

Police said more arrests are expected.

