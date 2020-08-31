4 arrested for stealing water from City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested four suspects in an ongoing water theft investigation.

The following individuals have been charged with grand larceny related to the theft of water from the City of Jackson:

  • Margaret Dixon – 40
Margaret Dixon
Margaret Dixon
  • Sharon Warden – 52
Sharon Warden
Sharon Warden
  • David Clark Jr. – 40
David Clark Jr.
David Clark Jr.
  • Octavia Shelby – 45
Octavia Shelby
Octavia Shelby

Police said more arrests are expected.

