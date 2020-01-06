4 arrested in connection to murder of JTeira Myers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested four suspects in connections to the fatal shooting of JTeira Myers on Shepwood Drive.

18-year-old Emonyae Sanders, 20-year-old Jaterrious Yates, and 30-year-old Antwon Johnson are each charged with murder and shooting into a dwelling.

Myers was killed after a bullet came through her bedroom on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Police also arrested 47-year-old Stacey Sanders. He is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, related to the same incident.

JPD said additional arrests are possible.