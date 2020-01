COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Covington County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects on Saturday during a narcotics bust.

Investigators said they confiscated narcotics from the suspects, including powder cocaine, marijuana, lortab and ecstasy. Authorities also seized $4,000 in cash and two weapons.

The four suspects have not been identified.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.