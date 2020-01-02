4 arrested in Vicksburg for shooting guns during New Year’s holiday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested four suspects during the New Year celebrations. The suspects are accused of discharging firearms within city limits.

The suspects are 45-year-old Ewell Blackmore, 26-year-old Lamarshal Davis, 30-year-old John Qualls, and 51-year-old Walter Dolley. Police confiscated five firearms.

During the New Year’s holiday, officers responded to 24 fireworks complaints and nine motor vehicle accidents. The incidents happened between 12:00 a.m. on December 31, 2019 and 7:00 a.m. on January 2, 2020.