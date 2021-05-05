4 dead after plane crashes into Hattiesburg home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Four people have died after a plane crashed into a Hattiesburg home Tuesday night. The incident happened on Annie Christie Drive just before 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said a civilian airplane crashed into the home. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

According to officials, Edwards Street reopened to traffic, but Annie Christie Drive from Evans Street to Collins Street has been closed.



If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it. Instead, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.