4 indicted, accused of helping Biloxi police shooting suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Indictments have been issued against four men accused of trying to help a suspect escape after the fatal shooting of a Mississippi police officer.

News outlets report Wanya Toquest Atkinson, Davian Atkinson, Joshua Michael Kovach, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, were all indicted on charges of accessory after the fact to capital murder and hindering prosecution.

Wanya Toquest Atkinson

Davian Atkinson

Joshua Michael Kovach

Dalentez Latavian Brice

A Harrison County grand jury says the four men are accused of helping Darian Atkinson evade police after the fatal shooting of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen in May outside the police station.

Darian Atkinson

Darian Atkinson was indicted in November on a capital murder charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.