4 injured after shooting at Vicksburg Waffle House

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said four people were injured after a shooting at the Waffle House on Clay Street. The shooting happened just around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

The victims ages range between 16 to 27. Police said the victims arrived at Merit Health River Region with gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and the fourth was treated and released at Merit Health River Region. There’s no word on the condition of the three victims at UMMC.

Investigators said they recovered several shell casings from the parking lot of the restaurant.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Vicksburg Police Department is investigating this incident and further updates will be provided when available.