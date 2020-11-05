4 Southwest Mississippi men plead guilty to federal wildlife crimes

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, four Mississippi men pled guilty to federal charges of killing in excess of the legal limit of Kansas wild turkeys while unlicensed and transporting the wild turkeys across state lines to Mississippi. The men have been identified as Kenneth R. Britt, Jr., 51, of Wesson, Tony Grant Smith, 26, of Wesson, Barney Leon Bairfield, III, 28, of Brookhaven, and Dustin Corey Treadway, 28, of Brookhaven.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, the defendants pled guilty to illegally killing wild turkeys in 2017 and 2018 in Kansas and traveling in interstate commerce with the turkeys to Mississippi. The defendants traveled to Kansas and Nebraska and hunted wild turkeys taking over 25 wild turkeys without the required hunting licenses and in excess of the limit of two per person per season, in violation of Kansas law. They returned to Mississippi with trophy spurs and beards of the illegally-killed turkeys. Under the federal Lacey Act, it is unlawful for any person to transport across state lines any wildlife taken in violation of state law.

The sentencing for the defendants has been scheduled for February 9, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the United States District Courthouse in Natchez.

