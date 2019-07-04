4 suspects arrested in armed carjacking in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department arrested four suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this week.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested four suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this week.

Police arrested 18-year-olds Reginald Chaney and Deonta Branch Wednesday night on Harry S. Truman Drive.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Simeon Rolle, turned himself into police.

Police said the fourth suspect, 17-year-old JaKavius Lee, was arrested in another jurisdiction on separate, unrelated charges.

All four suspects are accused of carjacking a man on Beasley Road near State Street. The crime happened on Sunday.