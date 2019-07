Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department

Brookhaven Police have released four photos of suspects wanted in the killing an adult female Saturday night.

They’re looking for Shawan F. Allen, Adrian D. Smith, Jatavious Q. Berry, who are all from Brookhaven, and Justin Anderson from Natchez.

The men are wanted for a burglary and homicide that took place on Mason Road.

Anyone with information on where authorities can find these individuals, contact Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424.