40 JPS schools to remain open for in-person learning on Thursday

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced there were no changes on Wednesday in schools previously with low or no water pressure. There are 40 schools with adequate water pressure. The following schools will remain open for in-person learning on Thursday, March 11:

  1. Baker Elementary  
  2. Bates Elementary 
  3. Boyd Elementary  
  4. Casey Elementary  
  5. Clausell Elementary 
  6. Dawson Elementary 
  7. Galloway Elementary  
  8. Green Elementary  
  9. John Hopkins Elementary 
  10. Johnson Elementary 
  11. Lake Elementary  
  12. Lee Elementary  
  13. McLeod Elementary 
  14. McWillie Elementary  
  15. North Jackson Elementary 
  16. Oak Forest Elementary 
  17. Obama Magnet Elementary 
  18. Pecan Park Elementary 
  19. Raines Elementary 
  20. Smith Elementary 
  21. Spann Elementary 
  22. Sykes Elementary 
  23. Timberlawn Elementary 
  24. Van Winkle Elementary 
  25. Walton Elementary 
  26. Wells APAC (Power) 
  27. Bailey APAC Middle  
  28. Blackburn Middle 
  29. Cardozo Middle  
  30. Chastain Middle 
  31. Kirksey Middle  
  32. Northwest Middle  
  33. Powell Middle 
  34. Callaway High 
  35. Lanier High  
  36. Murrah High  
  37. Provine High 
  38. Capital City Alternative School 
  39. Career Development Center 
  40. REAP 

Leaders said all other JPS schools will continue virtual learning until water pressure has improved. Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools.

Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories