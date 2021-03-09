40 JPS schools to remain open for in-person learning on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced there were no changes on Wednesday in schools previously with low or no water pressure. There are 40 schools with adequate water pressure. The following schools will remain open for in-person learning on Thursday, March 11:

Baker Elementary Bates Elementary Boyd Elementary Casey Elementary Clausell Elementary Dawson Elementary Galloway Elementary Green Elementary John Hopkins Elementary Johnson Elementary Lake Elementary Lee Elementary McLeod Elementary McWillie Elementary North Jackson Elementary Oak Forest Elementary Obama Magnet Elementary Pecan Park Elementary Raines Elementary Smith Elementary Spann Elementary Sykes Elementary Timberlawn Elementary Van Winkle Elementary Walton Elementary Wells APAC (Power) Bailey APAC Middle Blackburn Middle Cardozo Middle Chastain Middle Kirksey Middle Northwest Middle Powell Middle Callaway High Lanier High Murrah High Provine High Capital City Alternative School Career Development Center REAP

Leaders said all other JPS schools will continue virtual learning until water pressure has improved. Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools.

Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.