41 Jackson Public Schools to open Friday, March 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson Public Schools, water pressure has improved at some of its schools, and 41 currently have adequate water pressure. The following schools will be open for in-person learning on Friday, March 12.

  1. Baker Elementary  
  2. Bates Elementary 
  3. Boyd Elementary  
  4. Casey Elementary  
  5. Clausell Elementary 
  6. Dawson Elementary 
  7. Galloway Elementary  
  8. Green Elementary  
  9. John Hopkins Elementary 
  10. Johnson Elementary 
  11. Lake Elementary  
  12. Lee Elementary  
  13. McLeod Elementary 
  14. McWillie Elementary  
  15. North Jackson Elementary 
  16. Oak Forest Elementary 
  17. Obama Magnet Elementary 
  18. Pecan Park Elementary 
  19. Raines Elementary 
  20. Smith Elementary 
  21. Spann Elementary 
  22. Sykes Elementary 
  23. Timberlawn Elementary 
  24. Van Winkle Elementary 
  25. Walton Elementary 
  26. Wells APAC (Power) 
  27. Bailey APAC Middle  
  28. Blackburn Middle
  29. Brinkley Middle 
  30. Cardozo Middle  
  31. Chastain Middle 
  32. Kirksey Middle  
  33. Northwest Middle  
  34. Powell Middle 
  35. Callaway High 
  36. Lanier High  
  37. Murrah High  
  38. Provine High 
  39. Capital City Alternative School 
  40. Career Development Center 
  41. REAP  

All other JPS schools will continue virtual learning until water pressure has improved.

Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.

