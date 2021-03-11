41 Jackson Public Schools to open Friday, March 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson Public Schools, water pressure has improved at some of its schools, and 41 currently have adequate water pressure. The following schools will be open for in-person learning on Friday, March 12.

Baker Elementary Bates Elementary Boyd Elementary Casey Elementary Clausell Elementary Dawson Elementary Galloway Elementary Green Elementary John Hopkins Elementary Johnson Elementary Lake Elementary Lee Elementary McLeod Elementary McWillie Elementary North Jackson Elementary Oak Forest Elementary Obama Magnet Elementary Pecan Park Elementary Raines Elementary Smith Elementary Spann Elementary Sykes Elementary Timberlawn Elementary Van Winkle Elementary Walton Elementary Wells APAC (Power) Bailey APAC Middle Blackburn Middle Brinkley Middle Cardozo Middle Chastain Middle Kirksey Middle Northwest Middle Powell Middle Callaway High Lanier High Murrah High Provine High Capital City Alternative School Career Development Center REAP

All other JPS schools will continue virtual learning until water pressure has improved.

Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.