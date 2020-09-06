410 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 410 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 86,888 with 2,584 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Harrison 1 Marion 1 Newton 1 Perry 1 Sunflower 1 Tishomingo 1

* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 6 and August 27, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Alcorn 1 Amite 1 Desoto 1 Holmes 1 Pearl River 1 Sharkey 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.