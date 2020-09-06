410 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 410 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 86,888 with 2,584 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Newton
|1
|Perry
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 6 and August 27, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Amite
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Sharkey
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.