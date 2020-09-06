410 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 410 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 86,888 with 2,584 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Harrison1
Marion1
Newton1
Perry1
Sunflower1
Tishomingo1

7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 6 and August 27, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Amite1
Desoto1
Holmes1
Pearl River1
Sharkey1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams82332
Alcorn6777
Amite2858
Attala59825
Benton2011
Bolivar164758
Calhoun48611
Carroll29712
Chickasaw61022
Choctaw1624
Claiborne44316
Clarke49032
Clay50516
Coahoma104222
Copiah113031
Covington73817
De Soto491150
Forrest223268
Franklin1813
George71113
Greene31414
Grenada98032
Hancock51520
Harrison349063
Hinds6678143
Holmes106255
Humphreys34915
Issaquena983
Itawamba63517
Jackson315860
Jasper50613
Jefferson2259
Jefferson Davis3089
Jones222275
Kemper27715
Lafayette175038
Lamar151532
Lauderdale1863113
Lawrence41311
Leake90831
Lee233661
Leflore126776
Lincoln100552
Lowndes132056
Madison305783
Marion80127
Marshall99814
Monroe109861
Montgomery42318
Neshoba1463101
Newton69719
Noxubee53114
Oktibbeha158446
Panola132925
Pearl River79049
Perry35112
Pike117146
Pontotoc111113
Prentiss67915
Quitman3514
Rankin300369
Scott112522
Sharkey25410
Simpson96240
Smith49213
Stone33510
Sunflower130940
Tallahatchie67313
Tate88035
Tippah56716
Tishomingo59031
Tunica45713
Union91023
Walthall57624
Warren134146*
Washington207767
Wayne86121
Webster31513
Wilkinson28417
Winston70919
Yalobusha38913
Yazoo98221
Total86,8882,584

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

