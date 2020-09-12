445 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 445 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,620 with 2,685 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of September 11.

County Total Bolivar 2 Clarke 1 Coahoma 1 Copiah 1 Harrison 1 Jackson 1 Leflore 1 Marion 1 Oktibbeha 1 Perry 1 Pike 1 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Tishomingo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 859 32 47 12 Alcorn 725 9 18 2 Amite 291 10 14 2 Attala 619 25 90 20 Benton 205 1 2 0 Bolivar 1706 60 166 22 Calhoun 500 12 25 4 Carroll 303 12 45 9 Chickasaw 619 24 43 13 Choctaw 173 5 3 0 Claiborne 446 16 43 9 Clarke 507 37 57 15 Clay 533 16 13 1 Coahoma 1070 24 79 2 Copiah 1136 33 46 4 Covington 774 18 22 4 De Soto 5129 53 * 62 12 Forrest 2272 68 170 40 Franklin 182 3 3 1 George 726 13 27 6 Greene 325 16 36 6 Grenada 1007 32 104 18 Hancock 537 20 9 4 Harrison 3607 69 237 29 Hinds 6804 149 381 62 Holmes 1074 56 100 20 Humphreys 360 15 21 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 Itawamba 676 18 62 11 Jackson 3285 66 75 7 Jasper 522 13 1 0 Jefferson 231 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 313 10 3 1 Jones 2288 76 179 36 Kemper 280 14 39 9 Lafayette 1921 39 122 28 Lamar 1535 33 25 11 Lauderdale 1944 119 250 69 Lawrence 420 12 26 2 Leake 925 33 17 0 Lee 2444 65 149 30 Leflore 1320 77 187 45 Lincoln 1019 52 142 32 Lowndes 1360 56 96 32 Madison 3123 84 236 45 Marion 820 29 71 9 Marshall 1052 14 31 6 Monroe 1143 64 162 50 Montgomery 437 19 47 9 Neshoba 1495 102 111 37 Newton 729 20 34 7 Noxubee 538 14 19 4 Oktibbeha 1683 47 191 31 Panola 1362 26 13 2 Pearl River 819 49 71 20 Perry 373 15 11 2 Pike 1185 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1157 15 6 1 Prentiss 731 16 48 3 Quitman 354 5 0 Rankin 3067 72 152 18 Scott 1138 23 17 3 Sharkey 257 11 43 8 Simpson 993 40 104 18 Smith 508 13 54 8 Stone 341 11 50 7 Sunflower 1338 42 63 11 Tallahatchie 702 14 26 2 Tate 911 36 * 32 12 Tippah 603 16 3 0 Tishomingo 625 34 96 24 Tunica 463 13 12 2 Union 951 23 46 11 Walthall 579 24 67 13 Warren 1352 47 113 22 Washington 2121 70 106 23 Wayne 863 21 59 10 Webster 321 13 52 11 Wilkinson 290 17 20 5 Winston 715 19 40 11 Yalobusha 402 13 35 7 Yazoo 1009 23 46 6 Total 89,620 2,685 5,615 1,118

* Note: One death reported from DeSoto County has been corrected to Tate County.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

