445 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 445 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,620 with 2,685 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of September 11.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Clarke1
Coahoma1
Copiah1
Harrison1
Jackson1
Leflore1
Marion1
Oktibbeha1
Perry1
Pike1
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Tishomingo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams859324712
Alcorn7259182
Amite29110142
Attala619259020
Benton205120
Bolivar17066016622
Calhoun50012254
Carroll30312459
Chickasaw619244313
Choctaw173530
Claiborne44616439
Clarke507375715
Clay53316131
Coahoma107024792
Copiah113633464
Covington77418224
De Soto512953 *6212
Forrest22726817040
Franklin182331
George72613276
Greene32516366
Grenada10073210418
Hancock5372094
Harrison36076923729
Hinds680414938162
Holmes10745610020
Humphreys36015216
Issaquena9830
Itawamba676186211
Jackson328566757
Jasper5221310
Jefferson2319123
Jefferson Davis3131031
Jones22887617936
Kemper28014399
Lafayette19213912228
Lamar1535332511
Lauderdale194411925069
Lawrence42012262
Leake92533170
Lee24446514930
Leflore13207718745
Lincoln10195214232
Lowndes1360569632
Madison31238423645
Marion82029719
Marshall105214316
Monroe11436416250
Montgomery43719479
Neshoba149510211137
Newton72920347
Noxubee53814194
Oktibbeha16834719131
Panola136226132
Pearl River819497120
Perry37315112
Pike1185488021
Pontotoc11571561
Prentiss73116483
Quitman35450
Rankin30677215218
Scott113823173
Sharkey25711438
Simpson9934010418
Smith50813548
Stone34111507
Sunflower1338426311
Tallahatchie70214262
Tate91136 *3212
Tippah6031630
Tishomingo625349624
Tunica46313122
Union951234611
Walthall579246713
Warren13524711322
Washington21217010623
Wayne863215910
Webster321135211
Wilkinson29017205
Winston715194011
Yalobusha40213357
Yazoo100923466
Total89,6202,6855,6151,118

* Note: One death reported from DeSoto County has been corrected to Tate County.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

