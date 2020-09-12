445 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 445 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,620 with 2,685 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of September 11.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Clarke
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Marion
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Perry
|1
|Pike
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|859
|32
|47
|12
|Alcorn
|725
|9
|18
|2
|Amite
|291
|10
|14
|2
|Attala
|619
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|205
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1706
|60
|166
|22
|Calhoun
|500
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|303
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|619
|24
|43
|13
|Choctaw
|173
|5
|3
|0
|Claiborne
|446
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|507
|37
|57
|15
|Clay
|533
|16
|13
|1
|Coahoma
|1070
|24
|79
|2
|Copiah
|1136
|33
|46
|4
|Covington
|774
|18
|22
|4
|De Soto
|5129
|53 *
|62
|12
|Forrest
|2272
|68
|170
|40
|Franklin
|182
|3
|3
|1
|George
|726
|13
|27
|6
|Greene
|325
|16
|36
|6
|Grenada
|1007
|32
|104
|18
|Hancock
|537
|20
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3607
|69
|237
|29
|Hinds
|6804
|149
|381
|62
|Holmes
|1074
|56
|100
|20
|Humphreys
|360
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|98
|3
|0
|Itawamba
|676
|18
|62
|11
|Jackson
|3285
|66
|75
|7
|Jasper
|522
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|231
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|313
|10
|3
|1
|Jones
|2288
|76
|179
|36
|Kemper
|280
|14
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|1921
|39
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1535
|33
|25
|11
|Lauderdale
|1944
|119
|250
|69
|Lawrence
|420
|12
|26
|2
|Leake
|925
|33
|17
|0
|Lee
|2444
|65
|149
|30
|Leflore
|1320
|77
|187
|45
|Lincoln
|1019
|52
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1360
|56
|96
|32
|Madison
|3123
|84
|236
|45
|Marion
|820
|29
|71
|9
|Marshall
|1052
|14
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1143
|64
|162
|50
|Montgomery
|437
|19
|47
|9
|Neshoba
|1495
|102
|111
|37
|Newton
|729
|20
|34
|7
|Noxubee
|538
|14
|19
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1683
|47
|191
|31
|Panola
|1362
|26
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|819
|49
|71
|20
|Perry
|373
|15
|11
|2
|Pike
|1185
|48
|80
|21
|Pontotoc
|1157
|15
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|731
|16
|48
|3
|Quitman
|354
|5
|0
|Rankin
|3067
|72
|152
|18
|Scott
|1138
|23
|17
|3
|Sharkey
|257
|11
|43
|8
|Simpson
|993
|40
|104
|18
|Smith
|508
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|341
|11
|50
|7
|Sunflower
|1338
|42
|63
|11
|Tallahatchie
|702
|14
|26
|2
|Tate
|911
|36 *
|32
|12
|Tippah
|603
|16
|3
|0
|Tishomingo
|625
|34
|96
|24
|Tunica
|463
|13
|12
|2
|Union
|951
|23
|46
|11
|Walthall
|579
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1352
|47
|113
|22
|Washington
|2121
|70
|106
|23
|Wayne
|863
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|321
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|290
|17
|20
|5
|Winston
|715
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|402
|13
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1009
|23
|46
|6
|Total
|89,620
|2,685
|5,615
|1,118
* Note: One death reported from DeSoto County has been corrected to Tate County.
