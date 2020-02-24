450 homes damaged in Hinds and Madison Counties due to flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday morning, the Pearl River in Jackson was at 29.85 feet. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said water has receded across the affected areas, and river levels will continue to fall throughout the week.

The Pearl River crested in Marion County over the weekend and, as of 7:30 a.m., is at 25.45 feet in Columbia. MEMA is now monitoring the river levels in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. MEMA is on standby to assist those counties with resources.

According to MEMA, about 450 homes were damaged in Hinds and Madison Counties as a restult of the flood. This number could change throughout the week. The agency plans to assess more starting on Monday, February 24.

The shelters in Copiah County at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and in Hinds County at the Jackson Police Academy are closed.

The following shelters are open:

In Holmes County, the shelter at Milestone Elementary School, 147 Head Start Road, Tchula, MS 39169, is open.

is open. The Marion County shelter at New Life Church, 212 Eagle Day Avenue, Columbia, MS 39429, remains open.

The Resource Center at Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Road, Jackson, is open. Operating hours:

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MS 465 between US 61 and Eagle Lake Shore Road in Warren County will remain closed due to flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has also reported that MS 587 between MS 44 and MS 586 in Marion County will remain closed in both directions until Wednesday, February 26.

Here’s a list of the closures from MDOT due to the flooding:

Simpson County: State Route 28 between Water Park Lane and Bridgeport Road is open .

Lawrence County: U.S. Highway 84 between Ferguson Mill Road and Old Mississippi 27 is open. (UPDATED) State Route 43 between State Route 184 and St. Stephens Road is open. (UPDATED) State Route 184 between State Route 43 and State Route 587 is closed.

Marion County: State Route 43 between State Route 13 and Will Alexander Road is closed. State Route 587 between State Route 44 and State Route 586 is closed.



Neighbors who have yet to report damage are still encouraged to do so by using MEMA’s self-reporting tool. The link can be found at https://www.msema.org/.