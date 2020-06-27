465 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,531 total cases with 1,035 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 465 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 13 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,531 with 1,035 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Grenada 1 Hinds 2 Issaquena 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Lincoln 1 Madison 1 Oktibbeha 1 Tate 1 Warren 1

13 new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. June 26, 2020.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 248 18 43 10 Alcorn 53 1 1 0 Amite 80 2 12 2 Attala 345 23 89 19 Benton 25 0 1 0 Bolivar 242 13 28 4 Calhoun 110 4 23 4 Carroll 147 11 45 9 Chickasaw 232 18 36 11 Choctaw 70 4 0 0 Claiborne 211 10 43 8 Clarke 194 22 19 9 Clay 234 7 0 0 Coahoma 177 6 0 0 Copiah 536 13 29 3 Covington 264 5 1 0 Desoto 1201 15 18 4 Forrest 775 42 95 29 Franklin 33 2 3 1 George 66 3 1 0 Greene 78 7 30 5 Grenada 288 5 21 2 Hancock 116 13 8 4 Harrison 634 7 18 2 Hinds 1893 36 95 13 Holmes 507 39 98 19 Humphreys 111 9 18 6 Issaquena 6 1 0 0 Itawamba 113 8 34 7 Jackson 473 16 45 5 Jasper 229 6 0 0 Jefferson 78 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 100 4 3 1 Jones 1014 48 144 31 Kemper 171 13 37 9 Lafayette 320 4 42 1 Lamar 382 7 3 2 Lauderdale 869 78 201 51 Lawrence 147 1 0 0 Leake 534 17 3 0 Lee 447 15 61 9 Leflore 449 48 168 33 Lincoln 420 33 111 25 Lowndes 425 10 19 6 Madison 1127 32 122 16 Marion 225 11 15 2 Marshall 171 3 4 0 Monroe 338 28 94 24 Montgomery 111 2 0 0 Neshoba 932 64 78 25 Newton 330 8 4 0 Noxubee 233 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 465 22 111 17 Panola 237 6 2 1 Pearl River 236 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 331 11 24 6 Pontotoc 194 3 3 1 Prentiss 91 3 24 3 Quitman 63 0 0 0 Rankin 715 12 26 0 Scott 725 14 13 2 Sharkey 22 0 0 0 Simpson 195 3 2 0 Smith 204 11 52 8 Stone 49 1 0 0 Sunflower 232 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 91 1 2 0 Tate 233 6 17 4 Tippah 116 11 0 0 Tishomingo 60 1 2 0 Tunica 82 3 12 2 Union 160 8 20 7 Walthall 165 3 0 0 Warren 392 17 39 9 Washington 403 9 7 1 Wayne 468 10 17 1 Webster 123 10 52 9 Wilkinson 89 9 5 2 Winston 228 4 24 1 Yalobusha 148 7 35 7 Yazoo 444 6 19 2 Total 25,531 1,035 2,534 509

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

