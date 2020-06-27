Breaking News
465 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,531 total cases with 1,035 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 465 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 13 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,531 with 1,035 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Grenada1
Hinds2
Issaquena1
Jefferson Davis1
Lincoln1
Madison1
Oktibbeha1
Tate1
Warren1

13 new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. June 26, 2020.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams248184310
Alcorn53110
Amite802122
Attala345238919
Benton25010
Bolivar24213284
Calhoun1104234
Carroll14711459
Chickasaw232183611
Choctaw70400
Claiborne21110438
Clarke19422199
Clay234700
Coahoma177600
Copiah53613293
Covington264510
Desoto120115184
Forrest775429529
Franklin33231
George66310
Greene787305
Grenada2885212
Hancock1161384
Harrison6347182
Hinds1893369513
Holmes507399819
Humphreys1119186
Issaquena6100
Itawamba1138347
Jackson47316455
Jasper229600
Jefferson78310
Jefferson Davis100431
Jones10144814431
Kemper17113379
Lafayette3204421
Lamar382732
Lauderdale8697820151
Lawrence147100
Leake5341730
Lee44715619
Leflore4494816833
Lincoln4203311125
Lowndes42510196
Madison11273212216
Marion22511152
Marshall171340
Monroe338289424
Montgomery111200
Neshoba932647825
Newton330840
Noxubee2337153
Oktibbeha4652211117
Panola237621
Pearl River236324712
Perry56400
Pike33111246
Pontotoc194331
Prentiss913243
Quitman63000
Rankin71512260
Scott72514132
Sharkey22000
Simpson195320
Smith20411528
Stone49100
Sunflower232600
Tallahatchie91120
Tate2336174
Tippah1161100
Tishomingo60120
Tunica823122
Union1608207
Walthall165300
Warren39217399
Washington403971
Wayne46810171
Webster12310529
Wilkinson89952
Winston2284241
Yalobusha1487357
Yazoo4446192
Total25,5311,0352,534509

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

