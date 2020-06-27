465 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,531 total cases with 1,035 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 465 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 13 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,531 with 1,035 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Issaquena
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Tate
|1
|Warren
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|248
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|53
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|80
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|345
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|242
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|110
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|147
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|232
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|70
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|211
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|194
|22
|19
|9
|Clay
|234
|7
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|177
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|536
|13
|29
|3
|Covington
|264
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1201
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|775
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|33
|2
|3
|1
|George
|66
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|78
|7
|30
|5
|Grenada
|288
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|116
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|634
|7
|18
|2
|Hinds
|1893
|36
|95
|13
|Holmes
|507
|39
|98
|19
|Humphreys
|111
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|113
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|473
|16
|45
|5
|Jasper
|229
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|78
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|100
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1014
|48
|144
|31
|Kemper
|171
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|320
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|382
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|869
|78
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|147
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|534
|17
|3
|0
|Lee
|447
|15
|61
|9
|Leflore
|449
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|420
|33
|111
|25
|Lowndes
|425
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1127
|32
|122
|16
|Marion
|225
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|171
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|338
|28
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|111
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|932
|64
|78
|25
|Newton
|330
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|233
|7
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|465
|22
|111
|17
|Panola
|237
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|236
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|56
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|331
|11
|24
|6
|Pontotoc
|194
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|91
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|63
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|715
|12
|26
|0
|Scott
|725
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|195
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|204
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|49
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|232
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|91
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|233
|6
|17
|4
|Tippah
|116
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|60
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|82
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|160
|8
|20
|7
|Walthall
|165
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|392
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|403
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|468
|10
|17
|1
|Webster
|123
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|89
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|228
|4
|24
|1
|Yalobusha
|148
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|444
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|25,531
|1,035
|2,534
|509
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
