4th backpack carnival was a hit with the kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 4th annual Carnival Back-to-School Backpack Drive was a success Sunday for area kids.

The annual event aims to prepare and equip the young children with free school supplies, hair cuts and braiding.

Latrice Rogers, who aided in the giving back, said “I want to give back to who put so much into me.”

“Like with my business, the city supports me so much, so it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give back to them.”

“I love to give back and I love the city.”

Families also ate crawfish, got pony rides and games.