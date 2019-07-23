3rd Brookhaven murder suspect arrested, didn’t have much to say

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- Three suspects are in custody after a woman was shot and killed in her Brookhaven home during a burglary over the weekend.

The 4th and last suspect to be caught Tuesday, is Justin Anderson, who didn’t have much to say while being escorted in an orange jumpsuit, to the Brookhaven Police Dept., by officers.

Anderson is said to have turned himself in to Adams County for his involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Zaria Newton.

Police say the suspects were trying to burglarize Newton’s home when she and her boyfriend walked in.

Adams Co. Sheriff Travis Patten said “around 10:30 p.m. last night [Monday], we received a call from his attorney saying they would like to arrange him

being taken into custody, as long as we did not harm him, and that we be the ones to transport him over here.”

The third suspect to be located by police was Shawan Allen, who died Tuesday when he was shot and killed by police after he shot a deputy in Copiah County. The deputy was wearing a bullet-proof vest and is going to be okay.

Suspect Jatavious Berry turned himself in Sunday night and Adrian Smith was arrested at the Jackson Airport Monday.

The three supects are being held in the Lincoln County jail awaiting trial.