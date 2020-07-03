4th of July events to look forward to in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Independence Day celebrations will look a little different for 2020.

After weeks of deliberation, the City of Canton will continue their 4th of July traditions this year.

Jana Dear the Canton Tourism Executive Director said, “We’re making the event where you can sit in your car and watch the balloons from the distance tomorrow night and watch the fireworks and our local radio station WMGO who is going to play patriotic music that matches our fireworks starting at 915 tomorrow night.”

Trustmark Park in Pearl will have a fireworks show tomorrow.

If you want to see the fireworks show at Trustmark Park, you will be required to complete a PDF waiver before entering, but that does not guarantee entry.

According to the Mississippi Braves, the parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m.

