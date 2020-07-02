4th of July fireworks over the Mississippi River in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – People can see fireworks over the Mississippi River on July 4th at Bluff Park in Natchez.

The show will start at 9:00 p.m., and attendees will be able to see fireworks on both sides of the river.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaders are encouraging attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone with underlying conditions or high-risk group will be encouraged to watch from their car.

