4th suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at M-Bar

Robert Caston

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at the M-Bar Club in Jackson.

Investigators said 22-year-old Robert Caston turned himself in Friday afternoon at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted on a murder charge in connection to the death of Christopher Moncure on March 21, 2021.

Deputies previously arrested 24-year-old Johnnie Donaldson, 21-year-old Fredrius Wash and 26-year-old Deantay Duffie in connection to the case.

According to investigators, more arrests are possible.

