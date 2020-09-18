$5 5K benefits MS Therapy Animals

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Another $5 5K kicked off in Flowood. This time it benefited Mississippi Therapy Animals. Dogs aren’t the only animals used for therapy.

Runners took off for their overall health and fitness.

For just $5 they were also helping that organization.

The organization visits the Batson Children’s Hospital virtually with the alpaca because of COVID-19. Before the virus, the alpaca walked into the hospital.

All sorts of animals are used for therapy.

A camel, horse, and sheep also were on hand for runners and walkers to see.

Training therapy animals started with executive director Katrinna Miller’s own personal life experience.

Katrinna says animals can improve mental health and quality of life.