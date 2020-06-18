$5 5K in Flowood for Jordyn Reed

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – June’s $5 5k will benefit 15-year-old Jordyn Reed. She was diagnosed on January 8, 2020, with a rare form of bone cancer called Osteosarcoma.

In late January, Jordyn was having her chemo port installed when both of her lungs collapsed during the surgery. She’s experienced several complications since, and the plan is to begin her chemotherapy treatments as soon as she is physically able.

Follow her story here: Jordyn’s Journey To Beating Cancer.

In light of #JordynsJourney, RUNable hosted the $5 5k in her honor at the Flowood Outback on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES: