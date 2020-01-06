5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service.

Officials say there was no tsunami threat. Power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake.