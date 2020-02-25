Five Biloxi teens charged with capital murder

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Five teens have been charged with capital murder in the death of another teen following an attempted robbery and shooting at a home in Biloxi, Monday afternoon.

Biloxi police were called to a home just before 2:00 p.m. for a medical emergency. When first responders arrived they found 16-year-old Madison Harris unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, police determined Harris had been shot in an attempted robbery. Police said in a release, during the robbery an altercation took place and the victim shot. The suspects then fled the scene.

15-year-old Willow Blackmon, 17-year-old Yakeshia Blackmon, 17-year-old Jarvis Cook, 15-year-old Jasmine Kelley and 17-year-old Jaquez Porter were all arrested in connection to Harris’ death. CBS affiliate WLOX reports Harris knew the suspects.









Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.

Jaquez Porter (top left), Jarvis Cook (top center), Jasmine Kelley (top right), Willow Blackmon (bottom left) and Yakeshia Blackmon (bottom right)

All five teens have been charged as adults with capital murder. One suspect, Jarvis Cook, was denied bond because he was out on bond on separate charges. The other four each received a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.