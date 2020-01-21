5 Mississippi men charged with murder in 2018 party killing

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Five men in Mississippi have been indicted on murder charges in what authorities described as a deadly, gang-related home invasion during a 2018 Super Bowl party.

The Sun Herald reported the men were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Fabian Dwight Dailey was killed and two others injured by gunshots after masked intruders broke into a home where people were playing cards and watching the football game.

An FBI agent said in a sworn affidavit that police interviewed a man who allowed Watts to borrow a semi-automatic handgun used in the assault and killing.

Defense attorneys have criticized prosecutors and law enforcement officials for reportedly failing to collect any fingerprints or physical evidence to tie the suspects to the crime.