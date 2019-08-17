Update: 5-year-old from Grenada County has been found

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The endangered/missing child alert issued for Kimzley Beech has been canceled. She has been found and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Kimzley Beech of Holcomb, MS.

She is described as a white female, three feet tall, weighing 40 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Friday, August 16, 2019, at about 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Denton Road in Grenada County wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and pink/purple shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kimzley Beech contact Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-226-1211.