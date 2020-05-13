500 customers under boil water notice in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, 500 water customers in Byram are under a boil water notice. The notice is for the neighbors in the areas listed below:
- 300-399 Ridgelea Rd.
- 2200-2299 W. Ridge Rd.
- 2000-2199 S. Ridge Rd.
- 1900-1999 E. Ridge Rd
- 600-699 Bob White Road
- 1800-1899 Turtle Road
- 800-899 Meadow Lane
- 100-199 Lure Ave.
- 1100-1399 Lake Shore Dr.
- 1-99 Pike Ave
- 1500-1599 Park Ave.
- 1400-1499 Oak Ave.
- 700-799 Mary Lane
- 1600-1699 Rod St.
- 500-599 Reel St.
- 1000-1099 Horse Shoe Circle
- 400-499 Line St.
- 1700-1799 Spinning St.
Before drinking the water, you should boil the water for at least one minute.