500 customers under boil water notice in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, 500 water customers in Byram are under a boil water notice. The notice is for the neighbors in the areas listed below:

  • 300-399 Ridgelea Rd.
  • 2200-2299 W. Ridge Rd.
  • 2000-2199 S. Ridge Rd.
  • 1900-1999 E. Ridge Rd
  • 600-699 Bob White Road
  • 1800-1899 Turtle Road
  • 800-899 Meadow Lane
  • 100-199 Lure Ave.
  • 1100-1399 Lake Shore Dr.
  • 1-99 Pike Ave
  • 1500-1599 Park Ave.
  • 1400-1499 Oak Ave.
  • 700-799 Mary Lane
  • 1600-1699 Rod St.
  • 500-599 Reel St.
  • 1000-1099 Horse Shoe Circle
  • 400-499 Line St.
  • 1700-1799 Spinning St.
Before drinking the water, you should boil the water for at least one minute.

