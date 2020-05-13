500 customers under boil water notice in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, 500 water customers in Byram are under a boil water notice. The notice is for the neighbors in the areas listed below:

300-399 Ridgelea Rd.

2200-2299 W. Ridge Rd.

2000-2199 S. Ridge Rd.

1900-1999 E. Ridge Rd

600-699 Bob White Road

1800-1899 Turtle Road

800-899 Meadow Lane

100-199 Lure Ave.

1100-1399 Lake Shore Dr.

1-99 Pike Ave

1500-1599 Park Ave.

1400-1499 Oak Ave.

700-799 Mary Lane

1600-1699 Rod St.

500-599 Reel St.

1000-1099 Horse Shoe Circle

400-499 Line St.

1700-1799 Spinning St.

Before drinking the water, you should boil the water for at least one minute.