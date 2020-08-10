$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Hattiesburg arson suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Fire Department, along with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, are working to identify an arson suspect.

Surveillance video captured a man appearing to pour gas around a home in the 500 block of South 22nd Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 9.

According to investigators, two homes and a vehicle were burned. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual.

If you have any information contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP, the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 601-359-1061 or the Hattiesburg Fire Department at 601-582-3311 (option 6).

Video Courtesy: Hattiesburg Fire Department

