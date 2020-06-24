$5,000 reward offered for information in murder of Madison County security guard

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker announced that Guard One Security is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a security guard.

Investigators said David Herrin, 85, was killed outside Canton Estates last week. Authorities said it appeared to be an execution style murder.

“We are very thankful that Guard One Security has offered this reward. It can enhance our investigatory process and assist in arresting the individual(s) who killed someone wearing the badge execution style,” said Tucker. “We have resources working on finding this individual(s) on the daily basis and we are committed to making sure justice prevails. We hope that someone has information regarding David Herrin’s death, and that they will come forward.”

If you have any information on Herrin’s death, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 859-2345 or Crime Stoppers of Central Mississippi at (601) 355-TIPS.

