$50K reward offered for info in robbery of Pachuta Post Office

PACHUTA, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a post office robbery in Pachuta.

The incident happened at the post office located at 201 East Main Street just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday. According to investigators, the male suspect appears to be in his late teens and early twenties with a thin build.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept confidential.