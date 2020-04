SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. – An inmate serving 10 years for felony DUI died Saturday morning in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Richard Rimmer, 51, had been in prison since July 2019. He was sentenced in Desoto County.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said his death appears to be from a natural cause citing that he was terminally ill.

His official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.