527 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 527 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 67,173 with 1,896 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Coahoma 1 Greene 1 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Walthall 1 Warren 1

* 14 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 4 and July 31, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Clarke 1 DeSoto 1 Lawrence 1 Lee 2 Leflore 1 Madison 1 Montgomery 1 Oktibbeha 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Rankin 1 Stone 1 Tate 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

