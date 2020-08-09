Coronavirus Information

527 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 527 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 67,173 with 1,896 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
Greene1
Madison1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Walthall1
Warren1

14 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 4 and July 31, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Clarke1
DeSoto1
Lawrence1
Lee2
Leflore1
Madison1
Montgomery1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Rankin1
Stone1
Tate1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams62325
Alcorn4285
Amite2326
Attala52225
Benton1441
Bolivar111334
Calhoun4189
Carroll26111
Chickasaw46219
Choctaw1344
Claiborne40713
Clarke32726
Clay39614
Coahoma76013
Copiah95428
Covington61213
De Soto365831
Forrest180656
Franklin1272
George5815
Greene25012
Grenada84721
Hancock39014
Harrison252036
Hinds5613118
Holmes89248
Humphreys29311
Issaquena261
Itawamba35910
Jackson227642
Jasper3869
Jefferson1967
Jefferson Davis2316
Jones189958
Kemper23314
Lafayette97316
Lamar122014
Lauderdale141292
Lawrence3238
Leake78825
Lee146241
Leflore93363
Lincoln81741
Lowndes107737
Madison242266
Marion67720
Marshall6959
Monroe79655
Montgomery3265
Neshoba128692
Newton54211
Noxubee45711
Oktibbeha112239
Panola105913
Pearl River55039
Perry2367
Pike93636
Pontotoc8278
Prentiss41210
Quitman2691
Rankin228334
Scott100320
Sharkey1975
Simpson79630
Smith40513
Stone1995
Sunflower103925
Tallahatchie53110
Tate73429
Tippah36613
Tishomingo4175
Tunica3377
Union63616
Walthall50220
Warren109333
Washington166341
Wayne76721
Webster23412
Wilkinson21213
Winston62016
Yalobusha31510
Yazoo83112
Total67,1731,896

