527 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 527 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 67,173 with 1,896 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|1
|Greene
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Warren
|1
* 14 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 4 and July 31, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Clarke
|1
|DeSoto
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Lee
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Madison
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Stone
|1
|Tate
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
LATEST STORIES:
- Reward offered for information on arson fires in Mississippi
- Jury trials move to auditorium amid COVID-19 restrictions
- 21 people shot, one killed at outdoor gathering in Southeast D.C.
- MDOC: Three state inmates die in hospitals
- Cyclist dies on Mitchell Avenue in Jackson