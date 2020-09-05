539 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 539 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 86,478 with 2,569 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of September 4:
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Clarke
|2
|Coahoma
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Perry
|1
|Washington
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|820
|32
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|672
|6
|17
|1
|Amite
|285
|7
|14
|2
|Attala
|599
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|201
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1634
|57
|111
|19
|Calhoun
|485
|11
|25
|4
|Carroll
|296
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|606
|22
|43
|12
|Choctaw
|161
|4
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|443
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|489
|32
|55
|13
|Clay
|498
|16
|3
|1
|Coahoma
|1041
|21
|78
|2
|Copiah
|1113
|31
|34
|4
|Covington
|737
|17
|12
|4
|De Soto
|4870
|48
|53
|9
|Forrest
|2224
|68
|154
|40
|Franklin
|180
|3
|3
|1
|George
|708
|13
|20
|4
|Greene
|314
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|976
|32
|100
|18
|Hancock
|513
|20
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3469
|62
|221
|25
|Hinds
|6660
|143
|379
|61
|Holmes
|1058
|54
|99
|20
|Humphreys
|349
|15
|22
|6
|Issaquena
|98
|3
|0
|Itawamba
|631
|17
|53
|9
|Jackson
|3147
|60
|75
|7
|Jasper
|504
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|224
|9
|11
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|308
|9
|3
|1
|Jones
|2218
|75
|178
|36
|Kemper
|277
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|1707
|38
|122
|27
|Lamar
|1512
|32
|23
|10
|Lauderdale
|1861
|113
|247
|64
|Lawrence
|413
|11
|27
|2
|Leake
|902
|31
|9
|0
|Lee
|2315
|61
|146
|28
|Leflore
|1264
|76
|187
|45
|Lincoln
|1002
|52
|133
|31
|Lowndes
|1314
|56
|95
|32
|Madison
|3048
|83
|234
|44
|Marion
|798
|26
|64
|7
|Marshall
|996
|14
|29
|6
|Monroe
|1092
|61
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|422
|18
|33
|8
|Neshoba
|1460
|101
|110
|37
|Newton
|693
|18
|28
|6
|Noxubee
|531
|14
|18
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1562
|46
|191
|30
|Panola
|1328
|25
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|787
|48
|70
|20
|Perry
|346
|11
|1
|0
|Pike
|1167
|46
|80
|21
|Pontotoc
|1106
|13
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|669
|15
|47
|3
|Quitman
|348
|4
|0
|Rankin
|2987
|69
|151
|18
|Scott
|1123
|22
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|254
|9
|43
|8
|Simpson
|959
|40
|101
|19
|Smith
|492
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|331
|10
|44
|6
|Sunflower
|1306
|39
|53
|10
|Tallahatchie
|672
|13
|13
|2
|Tate
|878
|35
|32
|12
|Tippah
|564
|16
|3
|0
|Tishomingo
|581
|30
|96
|21
|Tunica
|457
|13
|12
|2
|Union
|909
|23
|46
|11
|Walthall
|576
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1340
|47
|112
|22
|Washington
|2071
|66
|104
|22
|Wayne
|858
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|313
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|284
|17
|15
|4
|Winston
|709
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|389
|13
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|974
|21
|38
|5
|Total
|86,478
|2,569
|5,320
|1,068
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
