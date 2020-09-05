539 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 539 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 86,478 with 2,569 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of September 4:

County Total Bolivar 1 Clarke 2 Coahoma 1 Harrison 1 Lauderdale 3 Perry 1 Washington 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 820 32 46 12 Alcorn 672 6 17 1 Amite 285 7 14 2 Attala 599 25 90 20 Benton 201 1 2 0 Bolivar 1634 57 111 19 Calhoun 485 11 25 4 Carroll 296 12 45 9 Chickasaw 606 22 43 12 Choctaw 161 4 1 0 Claiborne 443 16 43 9 Clarke 489 32 55 13 Clay 498 16 3 1 Coahoma 1041 21 78 2 Copiah 1113 31 34 4 Covington 737 17 12 4 De Soto 4870 48 53 9 Forrest 2224 68 154 40 Franklin 180 3 3 1 George 708 13 20 4 Greene 314 14 35 6 Grenada 976 32 100 18 Hancock 513 20 9 4 Harrison 3469 62 221 25 Hinds 6660 143 379 61 Holmes 1058 54 99 20 Humphreys 349 15 22 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 Itawamba 631 17 53 9 Jackson 3147 60 75 7 Jasper 504 13 1 0 Jefferson 224 9 11 3 Jefferson Davis 308 9 3 1 Jones 2218 75 178 36 Kemper 277 15 39 9 Lafayette 1707 38 122 27 Lamar 1512 32 23 10 Lauderdale 1861 113 247 64 Lawrence 413 11 27 2 Leake 902 31 9 0 Lee 2315 61 146 28 Leflore 1264 76 187 45 Lincoln 1002 52 133 31 Lowndes 1314 56 95 32 Madison 3048 83 234 44 Marion 798 26 64 7 Marshall 996 14 29 6 Monroe 1092 61 148 44 Montgomery 422 18 33 8 Neshoba 1460 101 110 37 Newton 693 18 28 6 Noxubee 531 14 18 4 Oktibbeha 1562 46 191 30 Panola 1328 25 13 2 Pearl River 787 48 70 20 Perry 346 11 1 0 Pike 1167 46 80 21 Pontotoc 1106 13 6 1 Prentiss 669 15 47 3 Quitman 348 4 0 Rankin 2987 69 151 18 Scott 1123 22 15 3 Sharkey 254 9 43 8 Simpson 959 40 101 19 Smith 492 13 54 8 Stone 331 10 44 6 Sunflower 1306 39 53 10 Tallahatchie 672 13 13 2 Tate 878 35 32 12 Tippah 564 16 3 0 Tishomingo 581 30 96 21 Tunica 457 13 12 2 Union 909 23 46 11 Walthall 576 24 67 13 Warren 1340 47 112 22 Washington 2071 66 104 22 Wayne 858 21 59 10 Webster 313 13 52 11 Wilkinson 284 17 15 4 Winston 709 19 40 11 Yalobusha 389 13 35 7 Yazoo 974 21 38 5 Total 86,478 2,569 5,320 1,068

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: