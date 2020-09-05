539 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 539 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 86,478 with 2,569 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of September 4:

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Clarke2
Coahoma1
Harrison1
Lauderdale3
Perry1
Washington2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams820324612
Alcorn6726171
Amite2857142
Attala599259020
Benton201120
Bolivar16345711119
Calhoun48511254
Carroll29612459
Chickasaw606224312
Choctaw161410
Claiborne44316439
Clarke489325513
Clay4981631
Coahoma104121782
Copiah111331344
Covington73717124
De Soto487048539
Forrest22246815440
Franklin180331
George70813204
Greene31414356
Grenada9763210018
Hancock5132094
Harrison34696222125
Hinds666014337961
Holmes1058549920
Humphreys34915226
Issaquena9830
Itawamba63117539
Jackson314760757
Jasper5041310
Jefferson2249113
Jefferson Davis308931
Jones22187517836
Kemper27715399
Lafayette17073812227
Lamar1512322310
Lauderdale186111324764
Lawrence41311272
Leake9023190
Lee23156114628
Leflore12647618745
Lincoln10025213331
Lowndes1314569532
Madison30488323444
Marion79826647
Marshall99614296
Monroe10926114844
Montgomery42218338
Neshoba146010111037
Newton69318286
Noxubee53114184
Oktibbeha15624619130
Panola132825132
Pearl River787487020
Perry3461110
Pike1167468021
Pontotoc11061361
Prentiss66915473
Quitman34840
Rankin29876915118
Scott112322153
Sharkey2549438
Simpson9594010119
Smith49213548
Stone33110446
Sunflower1306395310
Tallahatchie67213132
Tate878353212
Tippah5641630
Tishomingo581309621
Tunica45713122
Union909234611
Walthall576246713
Warren13404711222
Washington20716610422
Wayne858215910
Webster313135211
Wilkinson28417154
Winston709194011
Yalobusha38913357
Yazoo97421385
Total86,4782,5695,3201,068

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

