549 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 549 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,091 with 6,669 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Eleven deaths occurred between February 15 and February 25 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Harrison 1 Jackson 4 Oktibbeha 1 Pike 2 Scott 1 Washington 1

Twenty COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 18 and February 20, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Bolivar 1 Carroll 1 Desoto 1 Itawamba 2 Jackson 1 Jasper 1 Madison 3 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Scott 1 Sunflower 1 Union 1 Yalobusha 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2338 77 72 15 Alcorn 2912 61 130 20 Amite 1112 32 55 7 Attala 2062 69 175 36 Benton 933 24 45 10 Bolivar 4604 122 232 31 Calhoun 1575 28 36 4 Carroll 1181 24 51 10 Chickasaw 2009 51 60 15 Choctaw 695 16 1 0 Claiborne 981 29 45 9 Clarke 1691 71 123 31 Clay 1785 50 38 5 Coahoma 2773 67 129 11 Copiah 2763 57 81 11 Covington 2484 78 136 39 De Soto 19626 230 113 24 Forrest 7184 136 226 51 Franklin 759 19 40 4 George 2312 45 59 7 Greene 1274 33 52 6 Grenada 2466 77 155 32 Hancock 3438 74 69 14 Harrison 16618 278 483 65 Hinds 18745 386 806 130 Holmes 1817 70 104 20 Humphreys 925 27 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2893 74 134 23 Jackson 12509 224 236 34 Jasper 2129 45 43 2 Jefferson 620 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1015 31 8 1 Jones 7928 146 219 41 Kemper 897 23 44 9 Lafayette 5721 113 187 55 Lamar 5868 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6813 226 442 99 Lawrence 1196 21 27 2 Leake 2522 71 88 15 Lee 9679 160 222 41 Leflore 3367 118 237 52 Lincoln 3508 100 185 38 Lowndes 6017 137 256 62 Madison 9432 199 365 69 Marion 2519 78 158 24 Marshall 4018 92 64 15 Monroe 3982 126 190 55 Montgomery 1218 38 54 9 Neshoba 3782 168 203 59 Newton 2275 52 87 15 Noxubee 1228 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4406 93 222 36 Panola 4288 93 102 13 Pearl River 4144 129 187 36 Perry 1215 34 21 7 Pike 2997 95 132 35 Pontotoc 4084 69 86 12 Prentiss 2695 58 99 15 Quitman 771 14 0 0 Rankin 12662 264 392 61 Scott 2931 70 115 18 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2738 78 158 20 Smith 1525 31 65 8 Stone 1719 29 84 14 Sunflower 3176 86 121 20 Tallahatchie 1704 39 50 7 Tate 3017 74 80 19 Tippah 2767 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2119 65 102 27 Tunica 989 23 18 2 Union 3949 74 131 23 Walthall 1236 40 69 13 Warren 4124 113 170 37 Washington 5205 130 191 39 Wayne 2522 41 69 11 Webster 1102 30 61 11 Wilkinson 623 26 25 5 Winston 2214 75 130 39 Yalobusha 1437 37 82 22 Yazoo 2879 62 139 18 Total 294,091 6,669 10,390 1,950

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.