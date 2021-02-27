549 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 549 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,091 with 6,669 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Eleven deaths occurred between February 15 and February 25 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Pike
|2
|Scott
|1
|Washington
|1
Twenty COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 18 and February 20, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Itawamba
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Madison
|3
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Scott
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Union
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2338
|77
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2912
|61
|130
|20
|Amite
|1112
|32
|55
|7
|Attala
|2062
|69
|175
|36
|Benton
|933
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4604
|122
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1575
|28
|36
|4
|Carroll
|1181
|24
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2009
|51
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|695
|16
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|981
|29
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1691
|71
|123
|31
|Clay
|1785
|50
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2773
|67
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2763
|57
|81
|11
|Covington
|2484
|78
|136
|39
|De Soto
|19626
|230
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7184
|136
|226
|51
|Franklin
|759
|19
|40
|4
|George
|2312
|45
|59
|7
|Greene
|1274
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2466
|77
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3438
|74
|69
|14
|Harrison
|16618
|278
|483
|65
|Hinds
|18745
|386
|806
|130
|Holmes
|1817
|70
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|925
|27
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|167
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2893
|74
|134
|23
|Jackson
|12509
|224
|236
|34
|Jasper
|2129
|45
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|620
|27
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1015
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7928
|146
|219
|41
|Kemper
|897
|23
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5721
|113
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5868
|80
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6813
|226
|442
|99
|Lawrence
|1196
|21
|27
|2
|Leake
|2522
|71
|88
|15
|Lee
|9679
|160
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3367
|118
|237
|52
|Lincoln
|3508
|100
|185
|38
|Lowndes
|6017
|137
|256
|62
|Madison
|9432
|199
|365
|69
|Marion
|2519
|78
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4018
|92
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3982
|126
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1218
|38
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3782
|168
|203
|59
|Newton
|2275
|52
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1228
|29
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4406
|93
|222
|36
|Panola
|4288
|93
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|4144
|129
|187
|36
|Perry
|1215
|34
|21
|7
|Pike
|2997
|95
|132
|35
|Pontotoc
|4084
|69
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2695
|58
|99
|15
|Quitman
|771
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|12662
|264
|392
|61
|Scott
|2931
|70
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|488
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2738
|78
|158
|20
|Smith
|1525
|31
|65
|8
|Stone
|1719
|29
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3176
|86
|121
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1704
|39
|50
|7
|Tate
|3017
|74
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2767
|65
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2119
|65
|102
|27
|Tunica
|989
|23
|18
|2
|Union
|3949
|74
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1236
|40
|69
|13
|Warren
|4124
|113
|170
|37
|Washington
|5205
|130
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2522
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1102
|30
|61
|11
|Wilkinson
|623
|26
|25
|5
|Winston
|2214
|75
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1437
|37
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2879
|62
|139
|18
|Total
|294,091
|6,669
|10,390
|1,950
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.