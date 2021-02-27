549 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 549 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,091 with 6,669 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Eleven deaths occurred between February 15 and February 25 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Harrison1
Jackson4
Oktibbeha1
Pike2
Scott1
Washington1

Twenty COVID-19 related deaths occurred between January 18 and February 20, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Carroll1
Desoto1
Itawamba2
Jackson1
Jasper1
Madison3
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Scott1
Sunflower1
Union1
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2338777215
Alcorn29126113020
Amite111232557
Attala20626917536
Benton933244510
Bolivar460412223231
Calhoun157528364
Carroll1181245110
Chickasaw2009516015
Choctaw6951610
Claiborne98129459
Clarke16917112331
Clay178550385
Coahoma27736712911
Copiah2763578111
Covington24847813639
De Soto1962623011324
Forrest718413622651
Franklin75919404
George231245597
Greene127433526
Grenada24667715532
Hancock3438746914
Harrison1661827848365
Hinds18745386806130
Holmes18177010420
Humphreys92527348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28937413423
Jackson1250922423634
Jasper212945432
Jefferson62027407
Jefferson Davis10153181
Jones792814621941
Kemper89723449
Lafayette572111318755
Lamar5868805313
Lauderdale681322644299
Lawrence119621272
Leake2522718815
Lee967916022241
Leflore336711823752
Lincoln350810018538
Lowndes601713725662
Madison943219936569
Marion25197815824
Marshall4018926415
Monroe398212619055
Montgomery121838549
Neshoba378216820359
Newton2275528715
Noxubee122829356
Oktibbeha44069322236
Panola42889310213
Pearl River414412918736
Perry121534217
Pike29979513235
Pontotoc4084698612
Prentiss2695589915
Quitman7711400
Rankin1266226439261
Scott29317011518
Sharkey48817438
Simpson27387815820
Smith152531658
Stone1719298414
Sunflower31768612120
Tallahatchie170439507
Tate3017748019
Tippah27676511913
Tishomingo21196510227
Tunica98923182
Union39497413123
Walthall1236406913
Warren412411317037
Washington520513019139
Wayne2522416911
Webster1102306111
Wilkinson62326255
Winston22147513039
Yalobusha1437378222
Yazoo28796213918
Total294,0916,66910,3901,950

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

