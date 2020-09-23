552 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 552 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 94,573 with 2,870 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 22:

County Total Adams 1 Clarke 3 Clay 1 Coahoma 1 Hinds 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Monroe 1 Pike 1 Rankin 1 Washington 1

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 31 and September 14, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Bolivar 1 Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Noxubee 1 Pearl River 1 Scott 1 Tishomingo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 926 37 48 13 Alcorn 786 11 17 2 Amite 321 10 14 2 Attala 653 25 90 20 Benton 223 2 4 0 Bolivar 1813 66 200 26 Calhoun 508 12 25 4 Carroll 314 12 45 9 Chickasaw 667 24 44 13 Choctaw 181 6 1 0 Claiborne 459 16 43 9 Clarke 570 45 74 23 Clay 585 18 17 3 Coahoma 1144 28 79 2 Copiah 1166 33 51 4 Covington 813 22 31 7 De Soto 5477 59 64 13 Forrest 2425 71 171 40 Franklin 192 3 4 1 George 759 13 34 6 Greene 359 17 38 6 Grenada 1072 36 105 20 Hancock 572 21 9 4 Harrison 3805 73 239 31 Hinds 7032 159 422 65 Holmes 1095 58 100 20 Humphreys 375 15 21 6 Issaquena 104 3 0 0 Itawamba 787 21 80 16 Jackson 3430 69 77 7 Jasper 562 15 1 0 Jefferson 244 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 335 11 3 1 Jones 2452 79 180 37 Kemper 288 15 39 9 Lafayette 2137 39 122 28 Lamar 1655 34 27 11 Lauderdale 2038 125 260 73 Lawrence 429 12 26 2 Leake 946 38 24 5 Lee 2654 68 154 30 Leflore 1383 81 189 45 Lincoln 1075 53 142 32 Lowndes 1449 58 98 33 Madison 3233 86 238 45 Marion 845 35 74 9 Marshall 1085 16 31 6 Monroe 1207 68 166 51 Montgomery 458 20* 49 9 Neshoba 1556 104 115 37 Newton 767 23 38 8 Noxubee 546 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1763 50 189 31 Panola 1455 27 13 2 Pearl River 870 53 72 20 Perry 416 18 19 6 Pike 1224 50 82 23 Pontotoc 1249 16 17 1 Prentiss 834 17 48 3 Quitman 373 5 0 0 Rankin 3225 77 155 18 Scott 1171 26 20 3 Sharkey 265 13 43 8 Simpson 1018 44 105 19 Smith 529 14 54 8 Stone 365 12 47 8 Sunflower 1439 46* 72 11 Tallahatchie 764 21 29 6 Tate 962 37 32 13 Tippah 654 17 6 0 Tishomingo 667 38 96 26 Tunica 482 13 13 2 Union 988 24 46 11 Walthall 595 25 67 13 Warren 1384 50 119 24 Washington 2197 72 116 23 Wayne 888 21 59 10 Webster 333 13 52 11 Wilkinson 302 18 20 5 Winston 735 19 40 11 Yalobusha 423 14 35 7 Yazoo 1046 30 62 12 Total 94,573 2,870 5,883 1,185

* Note: A death previously reported in Montgomery County should have been included in Sunflower County’s total

