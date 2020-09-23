552 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 552 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 94,573 with 2,870 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 22:
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Clarke
|3
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Washington
|1
10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 31 and September 14, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Scott
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|926
|37
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|786
|11
|17
|2
|Amite
|321
|10
|14
|2
|Attala
|653
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|223
|2
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1813
|66
|200
|26
|Calhoun
|508
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|314
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|667
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|181
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|459
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|570
|45
|74
|23
|Clay
|585
|18
|17
|3
|Coahoma
|1144
|28
|79
|2
|Copiah
|1166
|33
|51
|4
|Covington
|813
|22
|31
|7
|De Soto
|5477
|59
|64
|13
|Forrest
|2425
|71
|171
|40
|Franklin
|192
|3
|4
|1
|George
|759
|13
|34
|6
|Greene
|359
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1072
|36
|105
|20
|Hancock
|572
|21
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3805
|73
|239
|31
|Hinds
|7032
|159
|422
|65
|Holmes
|1095
|58
|100
|20
|Humphreys
|375
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|104
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|787
|21
|80
|16
|Jackson
|3430
|69
|77
|7
|Jasper
|562
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|244
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|335
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2452
|79
|180
|37
|Kemper
|288
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2137
|39
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1655
|34
|27
|11
|Lauderdale
|2038
|125
|260
|73
|Lawrence
|429
|12
|26
|2
|Leake
|946
|38
|24
|5
|Lee
|2654
|68
|154
|30
|Leflore
|1383
|81
|189
|45
|Lincoln
|1075
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1449
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3233
|86
|238
|45
|Marion
|845
|35
|74
|9
|Marshall
|1085
|16
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1207
|68
|166
|51
|Montgomery
|458
|20*
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1556
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|767
|23
|38
|8
|Noxubee
|546
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1763
|50
|189
|31
|Panola
|1455
|27
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|870
|53
|72
|20
|Perry
|416
|18
|19
|6
|Pike
|1224
|50
|82
|23
|Pontotoc
|1249
|16
|17
|1
|Prentiss
|834
|17
|48
|3
|Quitman
|373
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3225
|77
|155
|18
|Scott
|1171
|26
|20
|3
|Sharkey
|265
|13
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1018
|44
|105
|19
|Smith
|529
|14
|54
|8
|Stone
|365
|12
|47
|8
|Sunflower
|1439
|46*
|72
|11
|Tallahatchie
|764
|21
|29
|6
|Tate
|962
|37
|32
|13
|Tippah
|654
|17
|6
|0
|Tishomingo
|667
|38
|96
|26
|Tunica
|482
|13
|13
|2
|Union
|988
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|595
|25
|67
|13
|Warren
|1384
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2197
|72
|116
|23
|Wayne
|888
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|333
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|302
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|735
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|423
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1046
|30
|62
|12
|Total
|94,573
|2,870
|5,883
|1,185
* Note: A death previously reported in Montgomery County should have been included in Sunflower County’s total
