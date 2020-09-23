552 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 552 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 94,573 with 2,870 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 22:

CountyTotal
Adams1
Clarke3
Clay1
Coahoma1
Hinds1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Monroe1
Pike1
Rankin1
Washington1

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 31 and September 14, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Grenada1
Hinds1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Noxubee1
Pearl River1
Scott1
Tishomingo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams926374813
Alcorn78611172
Amite32110142
Attala653259020
Benton223240
Bolivar18136620026
Calhoun50812254
Carroll31412459
Chickasaw667244413
Choctaw181610
Claiborne45916439
Clarke570457423
Clay58518173
Coahoma114428792
Copiah116633514
Covington81322317
De Soto5477596413
Forrest24257117140
Franklin192341
George75913346
Greene35917386
Grenada10723610520
Hancock5722194
Harrison38057323931
Hinds703215942265
Holmes10955810020
Humphreys37515216
Issaquena104300
Itawamba787218016
Jackson343069777
Jasper5621510
Jefferson2449123
Jefferson Davis3351131
Jones24527918037
Kemper28815399
Lafayette21373912228
Lamar1655342711
Lauderdale203812526073
Lawrence42912262
Leake94638245
Lee26546815430
Leflore13838118945
Lincoln10755314232
Lowndes1449589833
Madison32338623845
Marion84535749
Marshall108516316
Monroe12076816651
Montgomery45820*499
Neshoba155610411537
Newton76723388
Noxubee54616204
Oktibbeha17635018931
Panola145527132
Pearl River870537220
Perry41618196
Pike1224508223
Pontotoc124916171
Prentiss83417483
Quitman373500
Rankin32257715518
Scott117126203
Sharkey26513438
Simpson10184410519
Smith52914548
Stone36512478
Sunflower143946*7211
Tallahatchie76421296
Tate962373213
Tippah6541760
Tishomingo667389626
Tunica48213132
Union988244611
Walthall595256713
Warren13845011924
Washington21977211623
Wayne888215910
Webster333135211
Wilkinson30218205
Winston735194011
Yalobusha42314357
Yazoo1046306212
Total94,5732,8705,8831,185

* Note: A death previously reported in Montgomery County should have been included in Sunflower County’s total

